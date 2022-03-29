Letter: Get Ukraine the fighter planes they need

Three weeks ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begged President Biden and the other NATO members to accept Poland’s offer to find a way transfer all their MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, that went over like a lead balloon in Washington, who said this was “not tenable.”

A primary reason given by Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, was that “The prospect of fighter jets ‘at the disposal of the government of the Unite States of America’ departing U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

So while hundreds of Ukrainians have been killed or maimed in these last three weeks, the MiGs are still in Poland and the US/NATO is still wringing their hands. For shame.

Yes, “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine” is a serious concern.

But who said that these planes had to be “flown” to Ukraine?

How about removing the wings and trucking or railroading them to Ukraine instead.

The Ukrainians can then reassemble them on their home turf and eliminate some of Russia’s destructive artillery and other capabilities.

This land movement certainly isn’t going to violate any “airspace” conundrum, so why not just do it – and do it now!

Plus the Ukrainian air force can use these planes' spare parts on their existing MiGs.

According to General Richard E. Hawley (Ret), USAF, “Mission-capable flying rates in the USAF seldom rise above 70%. That means that at least three in every 10 aircraft need maintenance, and most of these need some kind of parts.”

How many more children’s lives must be snuffed out before these MiGs are moved to Ukraine so they can help stop some of these Putin-targeted bombings and artillery attacks on residential homes, hospitals, churches, schools, etc. and the Ukrainian people?

What else does the US and NATO need to know before they do the right thing here and take decisive action as soon as possible?

It’s time for some creative action by America and NATO on these planes, without violating any contested airspace over Ukraine or creating an existential threat on Russia.

Additionally, maybe if these Polish planes were in Ukraine last week, 90% of Mariupol wouldn’t have been leveled and in ashes or surrounded by Russian forces.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

