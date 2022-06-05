Letter: Get your facts straight on firearms

I'd like to address some of the comments that Mr. Glenister recently stated in his letter to the editor.

First off, he continuously uses the phrase "assault weapon." I'd really like him to explain what he thinks an assault weapon actually is. He quickly references assault weapon to a "modern machine gun." Which were "banned" in the 30s.

He states that when his neighbor shoots his "assault weapon," that "we are one bad day away from a catastrophe" Is he assuming his neighbor is dangerous?

"There is no comparison as to how fast and many times he can shoot."

For a simple example, let's assume he is referring to the AR15 as "the assault weapon." The most common caliber is the .223. The Ruger Mini 14 is the same caliber — .223. It has the same cycle rate and can accept a detachable magazine.

Yet no one ever comments on that.

His statement about how the "police themselves are so afraid of these weapons that they won't confront a killer armed with one" is just plain insulting to law enforcement.

Again in his last paragraph he states: "Can we just agree to get back to where we were in 1934, and get assault weapons out of circulation?"

Again he is referencing "assault weapon" to fully automatic guns.

If you want to comment on your version of what Americans can rightfully and legally own, at least get your facts right.

A semi-automatic (which is the majority of guns, including pistols) fires a round each time the trigger is pulled and released. An automatic will continue to fire once the trigger is depressed — it will continue to fire until the ammo is expended in the magazine or the trigger is released.

Facts are facts, sir. Please don't use false information to try and make a statement.

Tom Schilling

Auburn

