Over the past four years Jimmy Giannettino has proven his love and dedication to the city of Auburn and its constituents. When you hold public office you are a public servant. You are there to improve the lives of the people and the municipality you serve. There is no one who takes that more seriously than Jimmy. He is available at any time for concerns, questions, or help. Jimmy is willing to go the extra mile to find answers and do the work to insure he is making the best decisions for Auburn. There has been a noticeable, positive change in this city and Jimmy Giannettino and the current city council have played a large role in that.
Tina Tomasso
