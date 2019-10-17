As private citizens of Auburn, we want to express our full support to re-elect Jimmy Giannettino to the Auburn City Council. Jimmy had proven beyond question his love and vision for the city of Auburn. He truly cares about the success of this community in all aspects. On several occasions we have requested Jimmy's help on concerns we have had as local taxpayers. Jimmy has ALWAYS responded immediately with great knowledge behind what he says. Jimmy is a gentlemen and knows how to get to the root of problems by talking to people directly and also offers solutions to the problems at hand. Jimmy always goes above and beyond to help all of the people in our community. Jimmy attends every event in Auburn and is very visible to everyone and is very approachable. He offers ideas and speaks up clearly for all of the people of Auburn. Jimmy has earned your vote and you can count on him. In short, Jim represents the city of Auburn extremely well. He is the kind of leader we and many of you definitely want on your Auburn City Council.
Sam and Sheila Giangreco
