At the outset, commendation is extended to Auburn City Councilor James Giannettino, for public service given to date. Upon observing Councilor Giannettino's tenure one quickly notices his inimitable political professionalism. He embodies youthful intelligence, directly related to a deep Auburn commitment when exercising deliberate thought upon making municipal decisions. His proven experience and personal concern seamlessly allows Auburn to benefit for decisive resolutions made each week. A gift! In addition, when Councilor Giannettino engages in city business discussion, be it minimal to sensitive issues, his listening skill is beyond measure, leading to expedient results. Auburn voters need to re-elect Councilor Jim Giannettino to continue Auburn's progressive future and wholesome well-being.
Zinc LaDouce
Auburn