As a former reporter to The Citizen responsible for covering city council meetings, I often saw Jimmy Giannettino in action.
As all journalists know, some sources are more responsive than others. Some sources will disrespect you. Some will waste your time. Jimmy, who told me numerous times he believes in the press and its watchdog role, never denied me an interview. I believe a candidate for any position who is too shy or cowardly to defend their decisions and reasoning is not fit for office. Transparency is a priority of Jimmy’s, as it should be for anyone interested in representing others.
For about a year, I covered city council meetings, and in that time, I saw Jimmy deliver commitment to Auburnians. Along with the rest of the council, he continuously called upon state representatives for more funding to repair winter-stricken roads, even after the state’s Extreme Winter Recovery fund had been zeroed out. The funding eventually came.
Jimmy has repeatedly voted in favor of pressuring the state to increase aid to repair the arterial highway, which has been stagnant for decades. He voted in favor of a city budget that led to the creation of the Auburn Code Enforcement’s clean-up crew, which has come at no cost to taxpayers and cleaned hundreds of vacant and neglected properties in Auburn. He voted to appoint Kirsten Garland as Auburn’s first woman city judge. Jimmy’s committed track record goes on.
You have free articles remaining.
For me, re-electing Jimmy is a no brainer. He’s environmentally-conscious. He cares about preserving and showcasing Auburn’s rich historical past. He acknowledges talented, hard-working city staff when they deserve credit. Progress on numerous fronts is being made in this city, and Jimmy Giannettino is one big reason why.
Dan Orzechowski
Auburn