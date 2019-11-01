Jimmy Giannettino has been an integral part of the renaissance of the city of Auburn. I have personally witnessed him take the time to visit the firehouses, schools, local businesses, police department, prison and homes throughout the city and engage in meaningful conversations. The challenges of an upstate city are too great to mention here. It takes hard work and dedication to assure that the critical decisions that are made are informed ones and done with integrity. No one is going to work harder than Jimmy Giannettino and certainly no one knows this community better than him. He has the best interest of all of the citizens of Auburn at heart. He’s simply always there, always at the benefits, the forums, the wakes and the celebrations. He leads in a humble way that should serve as a model for any public official. It is no coincidence that we have witnessed the recent cultural improvements and grants that have come to the city under his tenure of service. Jimmy will continue to push and work to make Auburn a place where the next generation wants to raise their children and attracts investment, tourists and talent to the area. This will help assure that our relatively small community continues to provide an enriched, varied, historical and vibrant culture that we can all be proud of. Thank you, Jimmy G, for your seemingly boundless energy to assure that Auburn continues on its upward swing.
John Mannion
Geddes