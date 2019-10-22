As a not-for-profit organization, Majorpalooza relies heavily on the support of volunteers. None of our recent growth would have been possible without dedicated people donating their time and energy to our cause. Jimmy Giannettino has been one of our biggest supporters since Majorpalooza began 22 years ago. Year after year and event after event Jimmy makes himself available to help us in any way he can. His ideas have been instrumental for us in our effort to connect with the community. Jimmy is an invaluable resource and his insight is a key ingredient to our success. Without Jimmy’s help we never would have achieved the goals we’ve been able to accomplish. I speak from first-hand knowledge when I say that Jimmy is a leader. Our city is in great hands with Jimmy on the council, and I urge everyone to help keep it that way by voting Giannettino on Election Day.
Chris Major
Auburn
Chris Major is chairman of Majorpalooza Inc.