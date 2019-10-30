I had the privilege some 15 years ago of chairing the city of Auburn Youth Commission of which Jim Giannettino was a member. I experienced and witnessed first hand the dedication, effort and wisdom Jim Giannettino put into his role as a member of the commission.
What astounds me is 15-plus years later, his commitment to the city of Auburn has not waned, but has greatly intensified. Councilor Giannettino possesses great intelligence, giving deliberate thought to solving problems and finding workable solutions.
Please keep Councilor Jim Giannettino on the city council and vote for him Tuesday, Nov. 5. Auburn needs him!
I also want to express my opinion that Mayor Quill is among the greatest mayors the city of Auburn has seen. His level of intelligence, compassion, dedication, honesty and integrity has served us tremendously in many ways. Family and friends that come to visit are astounded by the growth, improvements and positive changes to our city that have taken place under his leadership.
Mayor Quill ... a great man, a great mayor.
Please vote Tuesday, Nov. 5 to reelect Mayor Michael Quill.
Diane McKeon
Auburn