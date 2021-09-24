Letter: Ginny Kent is just what Auburn needs

It is my greatest honor to personally endorse Ginny Kent for Auburn City Council. I've known Ginny for over 20 years and observed her growth as a leader in our community. Auburn needs leaders who truly love our community and her citizens.

Ginny has deep knowledge of our community. She is concerned about sustaining the historic aspects of our community while understanding the need to make room for a new and exciting future. Ginny has a demonstrated track record of success in many leadership roles. Her depth of knowledge will transfer easily into her work on the city council. Ginny Kent is just what Auburn needs at this time. A strong, confident leader with the courage and will to do what is right for all of Auburn's citizens.