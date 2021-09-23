Letter: Ginny Kent is prepared to lead

Ginny Kent’s campaign materials for the upcoming city council race state that she is a “prepared and experienced” leader for Auburn. As a former city councilor and former mayor of Auburn, New York, I understand what it takes to sit at those decision-making tables ... and Ginny absolutely has what it takes!

To be effective at local governance it takes a dedicated willingness to serve and represent ALL members of the municipality; and, it takes attention to detail, availability to constituents, showing-up consistently, clear communication skills, community awareness, active listening, creative problem solving and the ability to navigate, well, through times of controversy. Ginny Kent is the proven leader who demonstrates these skills every day. This hometown woman is prepared and experienced to hold office and serve Auburn as an elected member of city council. Ginny is a thoughtful leader who “knows her stuff” and balances her skills and knowledge with caring and respect for those with whom she works, interacts and represents.