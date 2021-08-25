Letter: Ginny Kent well-suited to join Auburn City Council

I would like to share my support for Auburn City Council candidate Ginny Kent.

I have known Ginny since our children were in third grade together at Herman Avenue Elementary in 1995. We volunteered with the PTA throughout our children’s school years. She was committed to the education of Auburn’s children and volunteered for several years with the music boosters.

Ginny ran a child care center in Skaneateles and then became employed by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce where she managed the Finger Lakes Grants Information Center and coordinated the Leadership Cayuga program for many years. I was a participant in Leadership Cayuga and found her to be a hardworking, innovative and dedicated professional. She is also a warm, friendly and welcoming person with a very positive outlook.

Ms. Kent is presently the associate director of the Cayuga Community College Foundation, associate director of development and director of Alumni Affairs at the Cayuga County Community College Foundation. She has enormous talent and creativity, is highly intelligent, and works harder than anyone I know.