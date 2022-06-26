Letter: Give all Americans the option of recall

After reading the article on My View by Will Barclay from Pulaski in his role as assemblyman, I felt compelled to write and support his position on the recall option. He does concentrate on the issues of New York state and what is going on in New York City with Mr. Bragg. I would like to add to it from my perspective as a long-term teacher of government within the high school framework. I think the recall issue should be added as an amendment to the Constitution of New York. Furthering the advent of that concept it might be better to add it if legal to the United States Constitution making all states equal on the issue. People can review the methodology of amending, as by congressional action and a second and less common way by adoption of a percentage of state legislatures.