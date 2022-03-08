Letter: Give baseball back to its fans

Enough of MLB Incorporated and the Players’ Association. Enough pompous monarchs and creeps of culture who steal the game from us all. Owner profits and “super-star salaries” cause double-digit prices for a brew, a hot dog and slab of pizza. They’ve stolen our leisure from us.

Eliminate the egotism of “owning” a part of America’s pastime, when we know it belongs to us all. Enough pampered players who prostitute their talent for more money than they or their families will ever need. Where’s the gratitude for the good fortune and talent to play baseball for a living?

Let’s return America’s pastime to us to enjoy on a lazy Sunday or leisurely evening after work. Being there for the love of the game. No need for noisy Steinbrenners and their silent partners.

Let municipalities own the teams. Pay players a good salary while keeping prices for admission to the ball park accessible to anyone. Pay a living wage to those who set the stage for us to enjoy the game. Going to a ballgame ought not cost the price of a weekend vacation away.

Honor Jackie Robinson with the commitment to never put any player through the grief he suffered for being different and played amazing baseball.

Let the umps look for errors and the mischief of the likes of the Niekro brothers, throwing tainted balls as well as knucklers. Nine innings or more of kicking back your feet, or biting your nails at the edge of your seat.

Let’s get excited by amazing plays like Jeter racing from short, across the first base line, back handing the wide throw to the catcher, Jorge Posada, for the out at the plate.

No matter what team you rooted for, it was a helluva game. Players and fans. In community, celebrating the game.

And let’s bring old timers back for a couple of innings, thanking them for what they gave us in their prime. Appreciate youthful spirits, long after they’ve retired, pursuing lives and opportunities appropriate to their talents. Revered elders, as they rejoin the community of fans, as the next generation comes to the plate.

Give the game back to us. Let’s have “Dollar Days” where we can afford a slice of pizza and a brew, as we have at Auburn’s Falcon Park, watching the Doubledays play ball.

Bring the game back home to us all.

Play ball!

Tony Del Plato

Interlaken

