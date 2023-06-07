Recently Cayuga County rightfully approved to opt in to the recently created property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home for volunteer first responders who have been members of a fire department or ambulance service for at least two years.

The new fight for our first responders is to coordinate with the towns and school districts across Cayuga County to request they also approve of this tax exemption. I am asking our local leaders across Cayuga County in town government and education to support our first responders by approving this additional tax exemption.

New York State leading the nation in outward migration has had a laundry list of negative impacts on our region. One of the side effects is the recruitment and retention numbers amongst the fire departments across our state, including Cayuga County. We must do what we can to show our first responders that we appreciate the sacrifice that they make to keep up safe and secure.

I strongly support our fire departments and ask that you help them out as well.

Caleb C. Slater

Liverpool

Caleb C. Slater is a declared candidate for the state Senate District 48 election in 2024.