Letter: Goal of democracy remains important

I am writing regarding a letter from Robert Fitzmaurice on April 18.

I am curious about your understanding of communism. We think now of the great communist countries of China and Russia, run by solitary and strong men, where descent is not tolerated, and is, in fact, punished by imprisonment or worse.

Our American democracy, on the other hand, holds the ideal of freedom of the individual, under law, and the opportunity for everyone to have a fair chance to thrive in a society where the very wealthy have the responsibility, through taxation, to help those who are less fortunate.

Until recent decades, this, greatly simplified, is the ideal that our democracy stood for, that was promoted, and for which we were envied in much of the world. It goes without saying that, in fact, we have fallen far short of the ideal. But it is the goal, and we need constantly to be reminded that we must keep working hard to achieve that goal.

And that, Mr. Fitzmaurice, is what you call garbage?

Lili MacCormick

Aurora

