Letter: God created an incredible universe

Over the past week we've been awakened to how really, really big our universe really is! Our minds are unable to truly appreciate (nor comprehend) just what we're seeing on our TV screens. Indeed it's truly a wake-up call as to what God created.

As a member of the clergy, I'm aware that there are an estimated 1,600 denominations in the United States ... but it is only within but a very few religious communities (like my own) that there's always been an acceptance of "other worlds"!

Despite the fact that the Bible has been translated over the centuries a few hundred times, much of it has remained the same and it's Jesus' words we need to heed.

He tells us in John 3:16 that “there are many mansions in my father's house” ... letting us know that there are many planets throughout God's universe. (He also said in John 14:3 that he “would go to prepare a place for us?”) Perhaps to another planet when we leave this one? Remember Jesus also said that “all things are possible!” (Matthew 19:26)

And finally, it's now being confirmed that “there exists UFOs” indicating that there's an advanced civilization out there ... somewhere.

History tells us that prior to 325 AD, the Catholic church taught the belief of reincarnation but at the Council of Nicea that year, that belief was taken away.

In other words, reincarnation meant that a person would "reap what they sowed." (Galatians 6:7) Some refer to it as "Karma," which means there's an endless life after life ... until you get it right!

Revelations 21:4 tells us that “there is no death.” This became a fact because of the work done by world-renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross. Her books on death and dying have been included in the training of registered nurses in this country — as well as other world countries — since 1985.

One of my missions as a member of the Universal Church of the Master was to substantiate what I learned early in my life about Spiritualism starting here in Auburn and this I was able to do.

After years of research my efforts resulted in an exhibit in 2002 at the Cayuga Museum of History, confirming its beginnings here in Cayuga County.

As a Spiritualist minister, I believe in what my religion has taught since its inception in the early 1900s, that there is “no death and that life is everlasting” as Jesus proclaimed it to be so in John 6:40.

Rev. Joyce H. Smith

Auburn