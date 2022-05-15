Letter: God should guide school board choices

In response to the gentleman from Skaneateles I would respond that parents wanting a say in the curriculum that is being used shows me that they are actually waking up to what is sliding into schools now without prior knowledge. We are commanded by a much higher being than the teachers union and school board to train our children and commanded that it is our responsibility as parents to guide them into adulthood to be responsible, respectful, trustworthy, faithful, honest, hardworking individuals.

There is a wedge being driven between the liberal teachers union and the nuclear family which God himself instituted.

Be wary of the liberal socialist infiltrating the school system. Not only through some teachers but also books that are entering the libraries. This is not about book banning, it is about values being defended!

The very idea of my tax dollars going to teach sexual deviance to our young people is repulsive not only to me but probably the majority of the city of Auburn and Cayuga County. It is obvious from the past two and a half years. Parents have been enlightened as to what is being taught to their children through "Zoom" schooling and those attending school board meetings.

Parents rights are by no means a disservice veiled with a feel-good label. It is every parent and grandparent's responsibility to guide their children through what is truthful and right. Somehow this world has gotten all turned around — calling right, wrong and wrong, right!

Pay attention and be watchful who you are voting for at the school elections on May 17. It is very important that all tax-paying citizens get out and vote. Find out where to vote. These are the very people who will be choosing the curriculum for your children.

Suzanne Searing

Fleming

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0