Letter: God will ultimately judge Trump

Most folks are aware that any printed document can be copied ... on a copier! Therefore, it can be assumed that the hundreds of "top secret" documents taken by the outgoing U.S. President were copied.

Having been cleared to handle "top secret" materials, I worked as a secretary (years ago) for the federal government at Quantico, Virginia. And, I am aware that any "saved documen" is — without exception — recorded.

Therefore, based on the documents (finally) returned by Mr. Trump, it can be determined which ones have not — to date — been returned!

It's obvious that because so much time has elapsed since he left office, copies were made of all the documents taken and to-date most (if not all) were probably paid for by the recipient of the original document(s). And, in all probably ... they were sold to (or gifted) to someone who probably had no right to them!

I strongly suspect that among the documents there may have been important information about the status of Ukraine which gave Mr. Putin the needed insights of what was going on in that country so he could start a war!

Certainly Mr. Trump knew what all of us knew who handled top secret materials. There was a penalty ... it meant jail time for the improper handling of it.

Shame on what this man has done on so many levels. And although we are not supposed to judge one another ... it's because “actions speak louder than words” that I can say that his actions prove that he is not a true believer in God.

What does give me some measure of satisfaction is that the man upstairs "is making a list and checking it twice" and Trump is in trouble. But then, we're all — in some measure — in trouble!

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn