Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Recent news regarding the Trump wannabe, George Santos, is that he was not expelled from Congress but instead referred to the ethics committee. Fine, McCarthy is desperate for his votes on everything. The fact is a special election is scarier if Santos was expelled because a Democrat or independent could put the whole GOP party in the crapper. A lot of them belong there so it isn’t a surprise how much crap they are going to stomp in and throw.

The old adage and song of one bad apple can spoil the whole bunch is happening. Santos is now a bought defective item. Most common sense people see that the GOP is so blind and ignorant to their own party’s antics and lack of solutions, blaming President Biden and the Democrats for everything wrong with our country. Unfortunately, they can’t put anyone with good standing character into the presidency because two they had left government. Others are retiring to remove themselves from the preschoolers fighting on the playground and teacher McCarthy can’t wrangle them in without promises and bribes.

Granted Santos is innocent until proven guilty, but the voters in District 3 were voting for fiction and the Republican Party neglected to vet him as their honest candidate.

Now to the debt ceiling, when Trump gave tax breaks to the wealthy, there went the government’s income. The GOP didn’t flinch. When Trump raised government spending into a record few trillions, GOP didn’t flinch. Remember the wall was to be paid for by Mexico, the GOP didn’t flinch. Simply put, the GOP was Trump’s doormat.

Lastly, when all members of Congress were in danger, hiding in offices, crammed in closets or wherever they evacuated to on Jan. 6, did some not have any fear because they knew an assault was forthcoming on the Capital? To hear the rhetoric of MTG, Lauren Boubert, Josh Harley, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Elise Stefanik, Paul Gosar and like-minded Republicans, who is corrupting our democracy.

To Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Congressman Williams, you are followers of your friends in Congress. Granted NY24 has hardcore Trumpers but not everyone is. So, Ms. Tenney, don’t ask me to join your town hall meetings at the last minute, a couple of days would be sufficient. I have commitments to my church and my veterans group. Do your loyalists know more in advance than me?

R.L. Searles

Sennett