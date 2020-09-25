Letter: GOP changes course on SCOTUS seat

With the death of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, the right has now reversed the position they held in 2016 under President Obama. At that time people such as Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham and, most notably, Mitch McConnell said that the next president should choose and confirm a nominee as it was only nine months before the election. Now, about 40 days before the 2020 election they want to confirm a candidate as soon as possible ... under Mr. Trump (I will never sully the office by preceding his name with the title of “President.”) Many have said that there’s hypocrisy on both sides as now the Democrats want to wait. The problem is that’s a false equivalency since the GOP actually waited to confirm their nominee after Trump was sworn in, thus setting a precedent. I do agree with Mr. Trump on one thing. I agree with his statement that the person whom the American people chose as president should get to decide. In that regard it’s clear that Hillary Clinton, the actual choice of the American people, should have that honor.