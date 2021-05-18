Letter: GOP defined by shared delusion

I mourn the demise of the Republican Party. Political parties have principles and policies. The GOP now has neither. It has become a cult.
Consider these attributes of cults, and see how they align with present day GOP.
A cult leader (Trump) is the group's sole authority on truth.
Cult members are zealous, protective and unquestioningly committed to the leader.
Cult members regard the leader's beliefs and practices as truth and law.
Cults use public humiliation and punishment to suppress individualism and doubt.
Criticism or jokes about the leader or group are taken very seriously and likely punished.
Cults maintain that their way is the only path to truth and salvation.
The GOP is now Trump’s cult.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney speaks truth and affirms:
“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading the Big Lie, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. We can't embrace the notion the election is stolen. It's a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy. We can't whitewash what happened on Jan. 6 or perpetuate Trump's big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”
Today, Republican leadership is doing what cults do: punish and shame her.
I agree with op-ed writer, Michael Gerson: “The GOP is increasingly defined not by its shared beliefs, but by its shared delusions. To be a loyal Republican, one must be either a sucker or a liar.”
This is a sad legacy for the party of Lincoln.
Kathryn Franz
Marion