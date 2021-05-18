Letter: GOP defined by shared delusion

I mourn the demise of the Republican Party. Political parties have principles and policies. The GOP now has neither. It has become a cult.

Consider these attributes of cults, and see how they align with present day GOP.

A cult leader (Trump) is the group's sole authority on truth.

Cult members are zealous, protective and unquestioningly committed to the leader.

Cult members regard the leader's beliefs and practices as truth and law.

Cults use public humiliation and punishment to suppress individualism and doubt.

Criticism or jokes about the leader or group are taken very seriously and likely punished.

Cults maintain that their way is the only path to truth and salvation.

The GOP is now Trump’s cult.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney speaks truth and affirms: