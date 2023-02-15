I would like to set the record straight. The Republicans are not going to cut the benefit of Social Security or Medicare. Whoever is spreading this about cutting these benefits needs to stop. Stop putting fear into our citizens. They have enough to worry about with high taxes, high gas and food prices, illegal immigrants crossing our boarders, the cartel from Mexico now coming into the US themselves with fentanyl killing thousands of our people, the attack on our children with CRT and sex trafficking, crime and the threat of China. Rick Scott was the one Republican who made a comment about Social Security to Biden and Biden is running with lies about Republicans doing away with these benefits. Biden needs to fix these issues and speak the truth. He said he wanted to bring the country together, when is he going to do this? Finish the wall and open the pipeline, this would be a good start. Our citizens are the most caring people in the world. God bless the United States.