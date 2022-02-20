Letter: GOP doesn't respect the working class

In the past few weeks, the news has reported that the Republican Party (mostly Sen. Mitch McConnell) is at odds with itself, and most of all at odds with Donald Trump and his continued rhetoric and his damage to other conservative candidates running for office around the USA.

If Sen. Mitch McConnell were truly honest, then why doesn't he invoke the 14th Amendment to stop Donald Trump from running again in 2024 right now? I am almost positive that Sen. Mitch McConnell will receive 100% cooperation from the Democratic Party on this most important vote.

Personally, we feel that both Trump and McConnell are two sides of a "one-sided coin," and neither plan to change their rotten views. The Republican Party is all about maintaining power, continuing to give the rich and corporations tax breaks, legislating harsher voter registration laws and making life tougher for the poor and middle class voters.

It is up to all of us to make an informed decision come 2022 and 2024, to make sure that any and all political figures against the working class and poor are voted out of office!

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0