Letter: GOP fails to offer any solutions

R.L. Searles had an excellent opinion piece in the Nov. 30 copy of The Citizen. We have two brand new Maga members of the Trump fan club headed to Congress. Even though New York is a blue state, central New York is deep red. Regardless of the dog and pony show that is now the GOP, some people in CNY always vote Republican no matter what. John Katko was a good man who worked across the aisle to get things done for us. Williams and Tenney will be in lockstep with the radical right who have no solutions to any of our nations problems, only criticism of the left in general and the president in particular.

During the recent campaign season they faulted the Democrats for immigration, crime, inflation and rising prices, particularly regarding energy and consumer products. They will shortly have control of the House and they will be making no effort what-so-ever to put forward legislation addressing any of the issues they complain about. Their tenure will be driven by pettiness, revenge and grievance. The president alone can’t do much about the migrant situation at the southern border, it will take the full congress working together to get immigration reform done.

Gun deaths in America are in the tens of thousands every year. As much as the right complains about crime, they refuse to do anything about gun legislation because taking somebody’s guns away could cost them votes. Inflation and the rising cost of just about everything in general have been caused by the pandemic, Russia’s war in Ukraine, greedy oil companies and some OPEC nations. Trump broke the law live on television more than once for all the world to see and he would call the resulting investigations false news and witch hunts. Stand by for false news and witch hunts in real time as the Republicans move forward with bogus investigations in their ongoing effort to discredit the left and regain power.

When Republicans regained the Congress in 2010 they wasted their time and our money by voting 60 times unsuccessfully trying to repeal health care reform. The coming congress will start with Hunter Biden's laptop and move on to dozens of other investigations that will solve no problems or benefit working Americans in any significant way. Who knows maybe they’ll support another tax cut for the wealthy.

Ernie DeCaro

Auburn