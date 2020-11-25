Letter: GOP ignores working families' needs

After watching the news the last few weeks, they have shown Americans around the country lined up at local food banks. This is a disgrace!

During the first stimulus it was said that Donald Trump and his minions made sure that the 43,000 richest families in the country effectively Republican Party fights over giving working people $600 dollars to put food on the table. The same Republicans are now trying to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to justify their tax breaks for the rich (this is not America).

We donate to the Food Bank of CNY; they are in need of donations. Although we know that these are difficult times, we ask of all of you to dig down deep and donate to the Food Bank of CNY, Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army in Auburn and the SPCA of CNY located at 41 York St., Auburn, as these are worthy organizations for donations and help our fellow Americans and help with the animal care for the many kitties and stray dogs in their care from our area.