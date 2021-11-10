Letter: GOP is disloyal to the American people

The Democratic Party and President Joe Biden were elected because they could see that the country was going in the wrong direction in many ways and wanted to reform and help the American citizens in this country, not like the GOP who are only concerned with giving the rich and corporations big tax breaks.

At every crossroad, the GOP are trying to stop the Democrats from legislating in the favor of the poor and working class in this country. Most recently most voted not to hold Steve Bannon accountable for anything, they fought hard to vote with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling if not for "some Republicans" that knew if they did not vote to raise the debt ceiling, their party would be doomed in future elections, most have already stated that they would not vote for the infrastructure plan and everything in this plan, and Sen. Mitch McConnell has openly stated that he would fight President Joe Biden on his agenda.

We cannot understand why the "Republican QAnon Party" can support a "Big Lie" of voter fraud, voter suppression mostly aimed at minority voters in large states, and give the rich and corporations big tax breaks, and support a former president who they all know is corrupt and has sided with Russia over his own country. The news media has claimed/mentioned that the GOP is now a party that does not respect the rule of law or democracy. The former POTUS Donald Trump is now facing over 42 lawsuits, and indictments are coming from the New York City district attorney and the New York state attorney general. Donald Trump's only reason for wanting the POTUS is solely to use the umbrella of the Department of Justice to help him get out of his lawsuits by using the statute of limitations laws to escape all of his legal liabilities.

Being honest, we cannot understand how with all of the pending legal problems of Donald Trump and his family too, why would anybody even consider voting for this mean-spirited sorry excuse of a human being as he is contemplating a third run for the presidency? We ask everybody to vote blue in future elections to send a "clear message" to the GOP that their loyalties should be to the "people of this country" not Donald Trump!

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0