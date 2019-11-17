Our Republican congressman, John Katko, recently emailed a constituent in Sterling that we should not be "distracted" by the impeachment of Trump. We have more important business to get on with. Let’s look at some of the business Katko’s GOP has achieved since 2016:
1. Tax “reform” cutting taxes of the rich and corporations resulting in a projected $1.2 trillion federal deficit after 2020 (CBO source). Since Social Security “trust fund” and Medicare are two big non-military items in the budget, guess what will soon be up for budget cuts after the next election?
2. Work begun on the big beautiful impenetrable wall that Trump diverted $3.6 billion from military housing and other marginally useful items. Recent news story documented smugglers using a hardware store “Sawzall” cut the wall. So much for “impenetrable.”
3. Pulled out of that pesky Paris accord that called for reducing green house gas emissions because it would cost so much money to implement. Latest estimates are that sea level rise on the U.S. east coast during the life of a thirty year mortgage could be 20 inches or more. One real estate industry newsletter estimates losses in the trillions. Some of the big banks are already selling their coastal property mortgages to the government (read U.S. tax payer) guaranteed Freddie Mac agency.
4. Health care – reform by the GOP has repeatedly undermined the Affordable Health Care Act (ACA). Most recently GOP has weakened the pre-existing condition protection by allowing private insurers to hike premiums for such insured people.Two-thirds of people who file for bankruptcy cite medical issues as a key contributor to their financial downfall. Many were insured.
The year the ACA passed The Dept of Health and Human Services Office of the Actuary projected its financial impact. The government’s official record-keeper estimated that health care costs under the ACA would reach $4.14 trillion per year in 2017. In fact, in 2017 alone, health expenditures were $650 billion lower than projected. The same report also stated the ACA has saved the average family about $4,000 in insurance premiums. Yet the GOP continues to attack this legislation.
5. And one more accomplishment: Trump, supported by the GOP, shut the government down in early 2019. The immediate cost according to the CBO was at least $11 billion.
Susan P. Gateley
Sterling