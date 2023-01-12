Letter: GOP must finally move on from Trump

Listening to the angry videos of Donald Trump ranting and raving and accusing everybody in the country was more than even I could handle. I therefore decided to write about the true culprit in the life of Donald Trump.

The Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, the FBI or any government agency is not responsible for Donald Trump's behavior as said by Trump, and I am noting many of his behavioral problems:

Donald Trump was a six-time medical deferment draft dodger, con artist and scammer in the "Trump University" scandal, is accused in rape cases, sexual harassment cases, alleged to have groped/sexually assaulted 22 women (why this man was not in the court room next to Harvey Weinstein is beyond anybody), is accused by the New York City DA and New York state attorney general of loan fraud, bank fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, insurance fraud, property appraisal fraud, and now faces possible indictment in Georgia for trying to strong arm that state's Secretary of State to look for votes that weren't there as he lost that election, faces criminality in the Jan. 6 "Trump Insurrection/Coup" and is also facing criminal indictment for the theft of over 300 classified/top secret documents and 48 folders recovered were found empty after repeatedly being asked to return said documents. During the Trump presidency he and his White House advisor Steve Miller concocted Title 42 as an excuse to turn back would-be asylum seekers. Trump also committed human rights violations by taking children away from their parents, locking up and separating the parents for long periods of time, with no good reasons.

If Donald Trump wants to blame anybody for his criminality/behavior, he should look straight in the mirror and he will find the culprit looking right at him, and he needs to stop calling Democrats monsters and blaming them for his criminality all because he feels he is above the law and wants to continue inciting violence in this country, so that he can get away with his crimes.

The GOP needs to drop this criminal who believes he is above the law and look for a better candidate, and do not look at Ron "wanna be Trump" DeSantis, as he is nothing more than a photocopy of Donald Trump that is just as radical as his leader.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn