I am outraged that the current resident of the White House continued to act with impunity; the GOP is continuing to shield him from the consequences of his actions. It’s time for Republican representatives — mine included — to stand up for the rule of law and support impeachment.
Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election demonstrate that he is a danger to our democracy and the security of our elections. Thanks to whistleblower complaints, information released by the White House, and the testimony of over half a dozen witnesses, we have proof that Trump withheld military aid to coerce the president of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election. It’s just that simple.
No American is above the law, especially the president of the United States. If any other American committed these crimes, they would be behind bars. That’s why I believe Congress has no choice but to draft articles of impeachment and vote to impeach Donald Trump.
Democrats are bravely standing up for the rule of law and our democracy. It’s not too late for Republican representatives to do the same.
You have free articles remaining.
We are counting on members of the GOP to do the right thing and choose country over party.
Pamela Anderegg
Auburn