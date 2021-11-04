Letter: GOP must turn away from Trump

Ex-President Trump is a loser whose ego knows no bounds. He has now reportedly demanded that the GOP officially endorse the Big Lie (that Trump won the 2020 election) or Trump will tell his ever-subservient followers to stay home and not vote during the 2022 mid-term elections. Trump is happy to hold a gun to the GOP's head until it, and every Republican, joins him on his playground. Trump, delusional as he is, also is happy to subvert our democracy. He's a tin-pot dictator wannabe who is less American by the day. Hopefully the GOP will refuse this blatant attempt to burnish this fraud's ego.