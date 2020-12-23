Letter: GOP not interested in compromising

President-elect Biden is talking about working with Republicans to get things done for the county. It won’t be happening; the greater GOP has been trying to take over the government since the Presidency of George W. For eight years President Obama reached across the aisle and got his hand slapped every time. The gerrymandering, vote-suppressing, unprincipled, lying, dark money, cheating members of the GOP are still there and right out in the open. They practice a brand of government in that it has to be all their way all the time. Compound this reality with all the seditious Republicans in the Congress and GOP state houses trying to help Trump stage a coup and it’s not hard to imagine what President Biden will be dealing with. Keep in mind all the talking heads on the extreme right that keep fueling the conspiracy theories that Trump actually won. Trump will spend the rest of his life lying about the election.
Fortunately, honest, moral and principled public servants and state officials in both parties held fast until the Supreme Court shut down all the lunacy. The electors in every state verified Joe Biden’s win without drama or undue ceremony. I salute every Republican official that defended and upheld the Constitution in spite of the pressure from the White House, the president and corrupt fellow Republicans. Also, Bill Barr declared the DOJ found no fraud in the election and is speaking truth to power for many of the other lies coming from Trump. It is heartening to see him finally jumping off the Trump Crazy Train. He also stated he saw no reason for a special council to investigate Hunter Biden.
America has always been great in spite of what the current resident of the White House has been saying but right now a schism divides us. It will take us a long time for us to heal as a nation as long as the greater GOP is still corrupt. Trump fanned the flames of division every time he stood in front of a crowd thinking he could win another term by dividing a nation and winning in the Electoral College. He brought out the worst in some people and in some cases he simply brought out the worst people; like the vile and ignorant individuals who put out banners using vulgar and profane language? Goodbye, Donald, you won’t be missed.
Ernie DeCaro
Auburn