Letter: GOP not interested in compromising

President-elect Biden is talking about working with Republicans to get things done for the county. It won’t be happening; the greater GOP has been trying to take over the government since the Presidency of George W. For eight years President Obama reached across the aisle and got his hand slapped every time. The gerrymandering, vote-suppressing, unprincipled, lying, dark money, cheating members of the GOP are still there and right out in the open. They practice a brand of government in that it has to be all their way all the time. Compound this reality with all the seditious Republicans in the Congress and GOP state houses trying to help Trump stage a coup and it’s not hard to imagine what President Biden will be dealing with. Keep in mind all the talking heads on the extreme right that keep fueling the conspiracy theories that Trump actually won. Trump will spend the rest of his life lying about the election.