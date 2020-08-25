Letter: GOP only cares about the wealthiest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After watching the news the last few weeks, they have shown Americans around the country lined up at local food banks. This is a disgrace!

During the first stimulus it was said that Donald Trump and his minions made sure that the 43,000 richest families in the country benefited by a whopping $1.6 million dollars "each," while giving the American people only $1,200 dollars each of "taxpayer dollars."

Several years ago once again Donald Trump and his minions gave the richest citizens and corporations tax breaks beyond belief in the amount of $1.7 trillion, while the poor and middle class received "crumbs." Now, the Republican party fights over giving working people $600 to put food on the table. The same Republicans are now trying to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to justify their tax breaks for the rich (this is not America).

We donate to the Food Bank of CNY, they are in need of donations. Although we know that these are difficult times, we ask of all of you to dig down deep and donate to the Food Bank of CNY and the Rescue Mission in Syracuse, The Salvation Army in Auburn and the SPCA of CNY located at 41 York St., Auburn, as these are worthy organizations for donations and help our fellow Americans and help with the animal care for the many kitties and stray dogs in their care from our area.