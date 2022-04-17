Letter: GOP opposition to PACT Act is shameful

Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives will soon start campaigning for re-election by waving the American flag and proclaiming their undying support for those serving in the U.S. military — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard. Yet, 174 of these same Republican members of Congress voted against a bill that would ensure those who voluntarily served in war zones over the past 20 years receive medical care for life-threatening diseases known to result from exposure to toxic waste from burn pits. The Senate is having difficulty mustering the 60 votes needed to bring the bill to the floor for a vote, according to an April 15, 2022, story in the Auburn Citizen.

The legislation is called Honoring our PACT Act. When people enlist and put their lives on the line for the rest of us, the U.S. government promises to take care of their medical needs for life, yet the VA reneges when it comes to diseases resulting from toxic exposure. Why would Republicans fail to support this bill? Republican lack of support for the bill is hypocrisy at its best. Yet, millions of Americans will continue to support these members of Congress in the upcoming election. Wake up people and learn whether the politicians you support actually put their money where their mouths are.