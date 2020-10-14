Letter: GOP silent as Trump threatens democracy

Open letter to John Katko:

It has become painfully clear that the biggest threat to American democracy is Donald Trump himself, and Congress must step up to protect us.

Trump’s “debate” performance was nothing short of deranged. He was aggressive, provocative, insulting and unhinged.

Most concerning of all, however, is Trump’s constant lying about the fraudulence of mail in voting, and his threat to disregard the will of the American people by not accepting their decision on Nov. 3. Judges across the country are ruling against his administration’s efforts to block extended voting by mail, calling his reasoning totally fictitious. Trump refused to disavow white supremacists and expressly gave right wing militia groups, such as The Proud Boys, a new slogan (“Stand back, and stand By”) which they quickly put on T-shirts and into social media. He has refused to support a peaceful transition of power after the election, and encouraged vigilante “poll watching’” groups to show up to intimidate voters. Almost daily, he is encouraging all Americans to doubt the validity of voting and creating massive mistrust of our most sacred duty as citizens.

This is a blatant dereliction of his duty and failure to uphold his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.