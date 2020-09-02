Letter: GOP's lack of platform speaks volumes

Kellyanne Conway is leaving the Trump administration. She originated the term, “alternative facts,” which Trump and the GOP have used ever since to defend the indefensible. Trump has now uttered more than 20,000 false/misleading statements. The sheer volume of GOP misinformation and straight out lies is daunting.
The GOP convention painted a picture of America in chaos and on the verge of apocalyptic demise as if Trump and his policies had not been in place for the past 3 1/2 years. In Trump’s own words, “I don’t take responsibility at all.” If we are in a mess, it is Trump’s mess.
The convention offered no 2020 GOP platform. None. They present no vision of how to move forward, relying instead of the 2016 platform that no longer addresses urgent needs of present day reality.
The convention totally ignored COVID-19 and the fact that more than 180,000 Americans have died due to Trump’s incompetent response. The disproportionate majority of those dead are Black/Brown Americans. The GOP ignores social justices issues like that.
The convention totally ignored the reality of climate change even as Hurricane Laura was bearing down on the Gulf Coast. To them, climate change is just another “hoax.”
The convention ignored Constitutional norms about keeping the members of the White House and State Department separate from political party activity. Speakers used the White House, the People’s House, as its backdrop for partisan politics. But, according to Chief of Staff Meadows, no one cares about the Hatch Act which prohibits such activity. Really?
Trump has politicized and weaponized every aspect of the federal government, from turning the DOJ and AG Barr into his personal attorneys to interfering with the USPS and the FDA for his own personal gain and self-aggrandizement. He has crossed the boundaries of legality in immigration and assumed Congress’ Constitutional responsibility for monetary expenditures. According to the Senate’s bipartisan intelligence committee, he “cooperated” with Russians to influence the 2016 election and continues to be soft on Russian interference. Worst of all, he has disregarded science and public health experts in the COVID-19 pandemic, and now more than 180,000 Americans are dead.
I urge you to vote blue all the way down the ballot in November. Vote for Biden/Harris. Vote for Dana Balter. We must end the GOP's assault on truth, honesty and integrity.
Kathryn Franz
Marion
