Letter: GOP's lack of platform speaks volumes

Kellyanne Conway is leaving the Trump administration. She originated the term, “alternative facts,” which Trump and the GOP have used ever since to defend the indefensible. Trump has now uttered more than 20,000 false/misleading statements. The sheer volume of GOP misinformation and straight out lies is daunting.

The GOP convention painted a picture of America in chaos and on the verge of apocalyptic demise as if Trump and his policies had not been in place for the past 3 1/2 years. In Trump’s own words, “I don’t take responsibility at all.” If we are in a mess, it is Trump’s mess.

The convention offered no 2020 GOP platform. None. They present no vision of how to move forward, relying instead of the 2016 platform that no longer addresses urgent needs of present day reality.

The convention totally ignored COVID-19 and the fact that more than 180,000 Americans have died due to Trump’s incompetent response. The disproportionate majority of those dead are Black/Brown Americans. The GOP ignores social justices issues like that.

The convention totally ignored the reality of climate change even as Hurricane Laura was bearing down on the Gulf Coast. To them, climate change is just another “hoax.”