Letter: GOP's priorities are wrong for America

During the Bush Administration, they racked up $10 trillion deficit and left President Obama a huge debt and economic crisis, i.e. mortgage, bank and automobile crisis. President Obama had to "bail out" banks, mortgage lenders and several automakers at a tune of $9 trillion. The Donald Trump Administration racked up a debt of $8 trillion in four years and he said he wanted no oversight while he was president. President Biden is trying to save both Ukraine, the environment and our ability to produce technical computer chips back in the USA rather than continue making them in China, and the GOP are calling the Democrats "big spenders."

Secondly, large oil companies, automakers, pharmaceuticals, food and meat processing plants, the stock market, banks, credit unions, large corporations, 99% of sports teams in the USA, manufacturing plants, household goods and small appliances, receiving loading docks, computer corporations are all owned by the rich. Last we heard was that there is not one poor or middle class citizen that owns any of the above!

If you want to blame anybody for the high prices of foods and gasoline, start blaming the GOP/Republicans, as they control our economy and are doing a lousy job. If you want to blame anybody for your personal taxes being to high, blame the GOP/Republicans as it was them during the Trump Administration who legislated the "Robin Hood Republican Tax Reform Law" that gave massive tax reform to the rich and corporations while giving crumbs to the poor and middle class, and now Rep. Rick Perry (R) recently recommended that taxes be raised on the poor and middle class citizens with no mention of raising the taxes on the rich/wealthy or corporations.

Lastly, if you don't want to continue on allowing the rich/wealthy to continue controlling the government and allow them to create laws that govern our country, then we strongly suggest to everybody to vote Blue in 2022 and 2024, as four more years of the GOP along with Donald Trump will destroy this country.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn