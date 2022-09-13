 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Gossiping is a form of sinning

There is a certain element of society who, for unknown reasons, relishing telling tales about others.

This is called lying and is a sin against God.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

