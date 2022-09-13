Letter: Gossiping is a form of sinning

There is a certain element of society who, for unknown reasons, relishing telling tales about others.
This is called lying and is a sin against God.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
There is a certain element of society who, for unknown reasons, relishing telling tales about others.
This is called lying and is a sin against God.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
A recent trip to Bass Pro revealed the agenda of Hochul; the ammunition section was closed off due to no system in place for background checks…
Regarding the letter titled "More guns needed at crowded places":
We see the signs everywhere. In grocery stores, fast food outlets, department stores, restaurants and factories. They also appear in doctor’s …
Open letter to Pamela Helming, Claudia Tenney, Brian Manktelow:
This September the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center, a program of the New York Council on Problem Gambling is excited to celebrate Rec…
OK, let's see. Let's give the criminals more opportunity to kill more people by putting more restrictions on law-abiding gun owners who just m…
When your kids go back to school across our state this fall, their school breakfast and lunch won’t automatically be free like they have been …
Irresponsible: Adjective defined as not answerable to higher authority; said or done with no sense of responsibility; lacking a sense of respo…
Now that we've become a divided nation, we can easily point the finger at how it happened and also name who the culprit is!
On Jan. 18, I proposed that the city purchase the property at 116-118 Osborne St. for the future purpose of creating a public park honoring Ha…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.