Letter: Government must stay out of medicine

The report of Governor Hochul’s signature on a Dec. 27 memo from New York City’s Department of Health to New York City health professionals directing them to consider race and ethnicity in deciding to whom lifesaving oral treatments for COVID-19 should be administered, is racist, divisive and deserving all New Yorkers’ scorn.

The COVID-19 virus, in all its variants, has sickened millions of Americans and killed hundreds of thousands of our family members, friends and neighbors over the past two years. Americans from all walks of life have suffered throughout the lengthy pandemic, losing loved ones, jobs, financial security, homes and hope.

Without addressing the impassioned debate over the effectiveness of vaccinations and available treatments, I suggest that decisions made regarding the administering of preventative and curative medical care should be based solely on the severity of the affected patient’s symptoms, his or her comorbidities, and prognosis for recovery. The government does not have the authority to deem who may potentially perish from this very infectious disease and who is deserving to live.

Despite being faced with reported shortages of approved treatments, medical care should not be rationed or withheld based on a patient’s race, color, gender, religion, age, ability to pay, or any other basis for discrimination.

Physicians take a Hippocratic Oath swearing to uphold ethical standards in the practice of their professions. Governor Hochul and other elected officials should not be allowed to interject their racist views, and interfere with the medical providers’ ability to honor their pledge.

Bradley Littlefield

Sempronius

