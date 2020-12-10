Letter: Government taking control of our lives

Congratulations, America! You're almost there to a socialist country! It’s been coming for many years thanks to the Chinese virus, Bernie Sanders and now the new-age “Squad.” The government has almost total control over all Americans.

Your activities are limited in the areas of dining, parties, church, sports and many more. King Cuomo has decreed all of the above, especially church attendance. You can go to any big box store with hundreds of people, hold political rallies, protest anywhere and anytime without a mask but attending church is dangerous! Seriously? Cuomo calls himself a practicing Catholic but it shows through his policies he’s not only anti-Catholic but anti-Jewish!

How about prisons? It’s been acceptable for inmates to have outside visits from infected relatives who are not only infecting inmates but corrections officers by the hundreds. But don’t plan on visiting your loved ones in the hospital or nursing home. Which by the way Cuomo authorized nursing homes to take back virus patients and thousands of them died. For that stupid irresponsible move he’s getting an “Emmy Award.” Amazing! How about Ted Bundy or Charlie Manson, are they eligible for an Emmy?

Here’s a list of what Cuomo controls:

1. Restaurants and bars limited seating