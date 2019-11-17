I read with interest your story today on the 10 Auburn High athletes who have signed letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level. My sincere congratulations to these students for this accomplishment! However, every season I read articles lauding these student-athletes but I never see a comparable article congratulating students who are accepted at RIT or RPI, two renowned schools for math and science. Or the students who are accepted into theater programs in Fredonia, Ithaca or Purchase. Music students accepted to the Crane School of Music.
There are so many other non-athletes who also have achieved acceptance into competitive programs that allow them to further focus the talents they fostered in high school; they too should be honored rather than a yearly release stating where graduating students will go to college. I understand that The Citizen only has so many reporters to cover events so I implore the school districts to look beyond the student-athletes and honor the "letters of intent" that other students attain. STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) needs support and recognition from administrations yet it seems that only the athletes receive praise for the goals they have accomplished. Publicizing the achievements of these students will encourage younger students to follow a path that they may not have known even existed.
Bob Frame
Skaneateles