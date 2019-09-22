There have been numerous mass shootings in the USA, all within a two- to three-month period. Just to note some of the locations: Gilroy, California; Dayton, Ohio; EL Paso, Texas; Midland and Odessa, Texas.
Although, we "RARELY" agree with Donald Trump about anything to say the least, in this case we must agree with him regarding the mental/psychiatric stability of the shooters in question.
First, we'd like to note that rarely do responsible gun/rifle owners commit heinous crimes against humanity. The individuals in question have all been found to have some sort of problem and most were "anti-social" in every respect. Therefore, Donald Trump is correct in his summary of the alleged shooters.
Secondly, more focus should be on background checks and legislation stopping the sale of "assault weapons," as the shooter in question at Odessa failed a background check, and purchased his weapons elsewhere (illegally). Therefore, we should all be writing our legislators asking for gun control legislation and do it now before more innocent civilians are harmed because of lack of progress from our leaders in Washington. Thank you.
Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo
Auburn