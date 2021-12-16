Letter: Gun ownership itself does not cause violence

Mr. DeCaro, some clarification in regards to your recent letter is in order. You made a reference to the Second Amendment 245 years ago. We had the First Amendment then, as well, and that has stood the test of time along with the various advances attached to it; social media, TV, radio. Why not the Second Amendment as well?

You made a suggestion of "radical" laws being passed to save lives; history has shown repeatedly that legislation that is considered radical or passed in the heat of the moment or based on emotion, is destined for failure in many ways.

Gun ownership is not the exclusive territory of the "uber-masculine" as you put it. According to a Forbes article in 2020, women are the fastest growing group of new gun owners and hunters in the United States, having increased in number by 25% since 2006.

I will agree with you 100% that guns should be out of the hands of irresponsible people, AKA criminals! But, when we have the very politicians (Democrats) that you support creating laws such as bail reform/discovery and simply turning criminals back on the streets via their revolving door to repeatedly re-offend, how can we make any progress against crime? By the way, gun crimes committed by law-abiding gun owners and concealed carry owners is an extremely small percentage (under 1%) of the overall total.

In 1934 the National Firearms Act was passed in large part due to gangster violence and that legislation was supported by the NRA. A portion of that legislation addresses the ownership of "military grade" firearms. The average person on the street does not have legal access to "Army or Marine Corps grade" firepower, you mislead the reader by stating so. A semi-auto firearm is not military grade weaponry and many are used for hunting and competition.

If you truly want to reduce gun violence then examine the root causes of violence itself — people and the societal shifts we have gone through in our country. Violence starts in the heart, mind and the hand; not in the form of an inanimate object. Personally I believe as a society we have regressed in regards to our value system here in the U.S. and that directly equates to more violence overall. Perhaps John Coffey in the "Green Mile" had it right ... "Mostly I'm tired of people being ugly to each other."

Tom Adessa

Auburn

