Letter: Gun violence in not a political issue

Gun violence is an issue that gets lost in political rhetoric. We often forget that every shooting means dead and injured human beings. Instead of speaking to the need to stop the death, the trauma, and the wounded bodies, we instead engage in a circular debate that ends in forgotten tragedies. It is a debate that is a tragedy of its own. It is a debate that emerges from a dangerous and deadly lie. The lie is a suggestion that there is no middle ground on this issue, that we cannot have meaningful discussion. It is a lie that tells us one side wants to take all of your guns away and the other is a violent, crazed bunch of ammo addicts. The spectrum between is lost in a political structure that has no room for subtlety anymore. The same extremes that brought our democratic systems to a screeching halt have a body count. The price of believing the lie is high and paid in suffering.

It doesn’t have to be this way. At some point we are making choices and refusing to accept the circumstances of those choices. The reality that we are doing nothing is simply immoral, a symptom of the disease infecting the body politic. The reality that gun violence and mass shootings are becoming normal is a frightening and dark statement about who we are as a nation.