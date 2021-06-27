Letter: Gun violence is not a political issue

Gun violence is an issue that gets lost in political rhetoric. We often forget that every shooting means dead and injured human beings. Instead of speaking to the need to stop the death, the trauma, and the wounded bodies, we instead engage in a circular debate that ends in forgotten tragedies. It is a debate that is a tragedy of its own. It is a debate that emerges from a dangerous and deadly lie. The lie is a suggestion that there is no middle ground on this issue, that we cannot have meaningful discussion. It is a lie that tells us one side wants to take all of your guns away and the other is a violent, crazed bunch of ammo addicts. The spectrum between is lost in a political structure that has no room for subtlety anymore. The same extremes that brought our democratic systems to a screeching halt have a body count. The price of believing the lie is high and paid in suffering.
It doesn’t have to be this way. At some point we are making choices and refusing to accept the circumstances of those choices. The reality that we are doing nothing is simply immoral, a symptom of the disease infecting the body politic. The reality that gun violence and mass shootings are becoming normal is a frightening and dark statement about who we are as a nation.
The time is long past for us to reset this conversation. The time is long past for us to reject the voices of extremism and begin placing less value on being right and more value on human life. People are dead who shouldn’t be. People are recovering from injuries they shouldn't have. Families are shattered. Whole communities are mourning. The discussion begins with them. It begins with us agreeing that nobody should die or suffer as a result of gun violence in this nation. It begins with empathy. It begins with a confession that we are far too comfortable with the collateral damage of our inaction. Before we retreat to our sides of the issue, perhaps we can just take one moment to recognize that real people are being hurt and killed.
Gun violence is not a political issue, it is a moral issue. How we meet this moment says nothing about how we vote and everything about who we are. I believe we are better than this.
The Rev. Ben Fitzgerald-Fye
Auburn
The Rev. Ben Fitzgerald-Fye is pastor of Scipioville Presbyterian Church and stated clerk of The Presbytery of Cayuga-Syracuse.