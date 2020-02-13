Letter: Gutless Republicans have Trump's back

The Senate impeachment trial, which will be remembered forever here in America and the world as the U.S. Republican Senators' Kangaroo Court, is over.

This was supposed to be a trial where witnesses and other documents were to be presented, like at other trials, but no, not one Republican Senator would vote for this.

Evidently when Trump was in Helsinki with Putin, he became Manchurian Candidate 2.0, because these 51 Trump-mesmerized Republican Senators felt that a new era in court proceedings was in order where no witnesses or additional information would be needed.

But in addition to the mesmerized 51, they had some help from another hypnotized person; this time a hired gun, Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional law professor.

Back in 1998, during the Clinton impeachment trial, Dershowitz said that an impeachable offense "certainly doesn't have to be a crime, if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of the president, and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don't need a technical crime."

However, he now has reversed his stance when it comes to Trump. Asked why he changed his mind on FOX News; he answered "I've been immersing myself in dusty old books and I've concluded that no, it has to be a crime."