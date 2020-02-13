Letter: Gutless Republicans have Trump's back

The Senate impeachment trial, which will be remembered forever here in America and the world as the U.S. Republican Senators' Kangaroo Court, is over.
This was supposed to be a trial where witnesses and other documents were to be presented, like at other trials, but no, not one Republican Senator would vote for this.
Evidently when Trump was in Helsinki with Putin, he became Manchurian Candidate 2.0, because these 51 Trump-mesmerized Republican Senators felt that a new era in court proceedings was in order where no witnesses or additional information would be needed.
But in addition to the mesmerized 51, they had some help from another hypnotized person; this time a hired gun, Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional law professor.
Back in 1998, during the Clinton impeachment trial, Dershowitz said that an impeachable offense "certainly doesn't have to be a crime, if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of the president, and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don't need a technical crime."
However, he now has reversed his stance when it comes to Trump. Asked why he changed his mind on FOX News; he answered "I've been immersing myself in dusty old books and I've concluded that no, it has to be a crime."
So these "dusty old books" weren't available in 1998? Trump's liars club is getting larger.
Now Dershowitz reasons that "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."
Therefore, Trump can do "anything" as long as he believes his reelection is in the public interest, including bribing anyone who can help him get re-elected, holding back necessary military or humanitarian aid or shooting his opponent.
So now that the glove fits, the Senate must acquit. The hypocrisy of this man is incomprehensible.
And then the Senate voted on the two counts: abusing his office in seeking Ukraine investigations/holding back $391 million in military aid and of obstructing Congress during its impeachment probe.
One Republican Senator, Mitt Romney, broke ranks and voted "guilty" on the first count because Trump "was wrong, grievously wrong." At least America has one honorable Republican senator who voted his conscience and not just to keep his Republican seat.
As suspected, Trump was found not guilty by the gutless Republican majority.
What a continuing disaster this is and will be for our country. God help us!
It's your country.
Bill Balyszak
Fleming