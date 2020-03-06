Letter: Harriet Tubman deserves recognition

March 10 is Harriet Tubman Day, according to our own government. It is recorded as Proclamation 6107 in the halls of Congress. I am proud that Auburn is honoring Harriet this month but we clearly are not alone in the honoring of this great woman.

In Maryland the Harriet Tubman Underground Byway is a 125-mile-long, self-guided scenic driving tour that runs from the eastern shores of Dorchester County, Maryland (Harriet's birth place), through Delaware to Philadelphia. It offers 36 sites along the way that Harriet would have visited. Along the way visitors are encouraged to stop at the Harriet Tubman Museum.

There are 21 city schools in 10 different states with Harriet's name. Ten are high schools and the rest elementary schools, but not one in Auburn. Seven statues of Harriet have been erected in our country, and now I am proud to have one here. There are two bridges, one in Canada and one in South Carolina, named after Harriet. And let us not forget Tubman Lane here in our city. In World War II, soldiers served aboard the Harriet Tubman Liberty Ship. In outer space, there is the Harriet Tubman Asteroid, No. 241528. So if you are one of those who are dismayed over our celebration of Harriet Tubman this March, I hope you will realize how lucky we are to call Harriet Tubman our own.