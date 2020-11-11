Letter: Harris committed to the common good

Kamala Harris became the first woman of color on a presidential ticket and opponents raised their all too common derogatory rhetoric.
The letter to the editor titled “Kamala Harris biased against Catholics” on Oct. 29 is puzzling. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, isn’t Harris supposed to ask probing questions of judicial candidates? She pressed Trump-nominated Bruce Buescher on sensitive issues because she needed to know if his loyalty was to his judicial oath, to President Trump, or to the political sway of the Knights of Columbus.
I previously didn't know the Knights had a political bent — Republican. I didn’t know the extreme salary of Supreme Knight Anderson. I didn’t know the Knights spent $22 million on the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., or that the Knights recently were denounced by the Archbishop of D.C. because they used the holy grounds for political gain.
The Rev. Peter Daly was a Knight for 33 years before he penned the article: “I'm done with the Knights of Columbus.” Daly said, “The top brass of the Knights of Columbus (known as the Supreme Council) injected the Knights into a partisan campaign at a moment of crisis in our national life. They politicized the order and took the side of racial bigotry and violated the constitutional and human rights of American citizens. They invited President Donald Trump to use the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., as a prop for a photo for his political campaign ... the day after he used the St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. as a prop.”
Mr. Rossi says Kamala Harris exhibits “anti-Catholic bigotry,” but Simone Campbell, a Roman Catholic Religious Sister and Executive Director of NETWORK, has worked closely and extensively with the senator to promote the common good. She says “Harris has provided key leadership during this pandemic by pushing to get money directly into the hands of struggling families. What a contrast to the Republican efforts!”
The Biden-Harris ticket is committed to the social injustices that plague and divide our society: poverty, inequality, insufficient health care, unfettered capitalism, racism, nationalism, unemployment, hunger and abortion through change in economic development and economic opportunity for women.
Robert P. Jones, CEO and founder of Public Religion Research Institute, says the Biden-Harris ticket looked a lot more like America’s future and the Trump-Pence ticket looked a lot more like America’s past.
Toni K. Colella
Auburn
