Letter: Harris committed to the common good

Kamala Harris became the first woman of color on a presidential ticket and opponents raised their all too common derogatory rhetoric.

The letter to the editor titled “Kamala Harris biased against Catholics” on Oct. 29 is puzzling. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, isn’t Harris supposed to ask probing questions of judicial candidates? She pressed Trump-nominated Bruce Buescher on sensitive issues because she needed to know if his loyalty was to his judicial oath, to President Trump, or to the political sway of the Knights of Columbus.

I previously didn't know the Knights had a political bent — Republican. I didn’t know the extreme salary of Supreme Knight Anderson. I didn’t know the Knights spent $22 million on the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., or that the Knights recently were denounced by the Archbishop of D.C. because they used the holy grounds for political gain.