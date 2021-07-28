Letter: Have your say in New York state's redistricting

Why should you participate? Because you want you, your family and your community to be fairly represented in government. Because you care about equitable funding for your local schools, law enforcement, hospitals, roads and bridges, and vital community services. Because you want to ensure that the needs of your rural community are addressed, and not just those of major cities.

This is not about who represents you, but about how you are represented when it comes to the allocation of resources, and the development of legislation and policy that impacts you, your family and your community. It’s about the next decade of decision-making in New York State – and you should have a say in that.

I encourage all of you to participate and take an active role in the redrawing of New York’s district lines. This historic change puts the power of redistricting where it belongs – in the hands of the people. But it will only work if you get involved and share the issues and priorities that matter most to you. Please make your voice heard.

Sen. Pam Helming

Canandaigua

Pam Helming represents the 54th District in the New York State Senate.

