Letter: Healing requires us to understand

The recent letter by Thomas Hanley is probably the most important opinion The Citizen has published this year.

The '50's and '60's were great for some of us so it is difficult to understand the experiences of others. A key factor to social growth is that we must understand why people feel the way they do. Lifetimes of ridicule, racism and ignorance have left many scarred and broken. When we pretend that some of us did not profit from these attitudes, we distort history and continue to harm those who have been victims.

And to those who say, "that was 50 years ago. I had nothing to do with it," think again. The pain and prejudice continue today for many. We have to understand how we have and continue to have a role to play in this attitude.

A friend of mine used to say, "I am a recovering racist." The sooner I can be honest with myself the sooner true healing can happen.

Dennis Shaw

Rochester

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0